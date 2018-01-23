Alexis Sanchez Posts Heartfelt Instagram Post to Arsenal After Signing for Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez has posted a heartfelt Instagram post to his former club Arsenal after completing his move to Manchester United.

The Chilean signed for United on a four-and-a-half year deal after his contract with Arsenal was set to expire in the summer. Instead, He was involved in a straight swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan sign for Arsenal after failing to establish himself at Old Trafford.

Sanchez spent three-and-a-half seasons at the Emirates, playing 165 times for the club and scored 80 goals. He won two FA Cups and a Community Shield with the Gunners, and earlier posted a farewell tribute to his former club Arsenal on his Instagram page.

The post read: "I want to say thanks to the Technical Staff, to the medical team and all teammates with whom I shared many nice things for the club and especially those people who do not see themselves on the covers, but without them nothing would be possible, which are there to prepare food for us and take care of us day by day, those who keep our shoes clean and the grass in the best conditions.

"Many thanks to you for helping us to improve every day. Thank you very much .There are people (former club players) who have spoken with no knowledge of what happens inside the club and cause damage. I must say I always gave 100%, until the last day, when I asked to the Mister to be in the team, because I wanted to be a contribution.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn.Thanks for everything Gunners! All we achieved and the good moments that I gave to the club, I want to dedicate it to the fans, they are the most important. Thanks for every time you sing Alexis Sanchez Baby."





The post also contained a video showing Sanchez congratulating his teammates after their Community Shield victory at the start of the season, along with a series of pictures of himself during his time at the club.

He will now join up with his new Manchester United teammates who are currently preparing for their FA Cup clash with Yeovil Town on Friday before travelling to Wembley next week to play Tottenham in the Premier League.