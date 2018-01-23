Arsenal have reportedly agreed contract terms with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the deal is thought to be on hold until Borussia Dortmund can find a suitable replacement.

The Gunners have made the Gabon international their top priority to lead the front-line alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette, following Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester United.

Arsenal officials have been in Germany trying to sort out the terms of the deal and have apparently already secured a contract agreement with the player and his agent.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal have agreed to pay Aubameyang £200,000 a week, which would make him Arsenal’s highest paid player.

But Dortmund are yet to sign off on the deal as they haven’t yet found someone to fill Aubameyang’s shoes.

Current Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is their first choice but it is thought that discussions to bring Giroud into the deal would mean the process would be delayed into next week.

Arsenal’s signing of Mkhitaryan in exchange for Sanchez took over a week to complete as both clubs wanted the best deal, as well as work permits having to be signed off.

Dortmund were thought to be keen on Giroud in the summer and have now made him their top target to replace the now apparently outgoing Aubameyang.

However if a deal involving Giroud cannot be agreed, the transfer may be put off until the summer.