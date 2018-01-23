Former Three Lions International Phil Neville Appointed as England Women's Head Coach

Former Manchester United and England defender, Phil Neville, has been appointed head coach of the England Women's senior squad, with a contract seeing him through until the 2021 UEFA Women’s Championship campaign.

Following the dismissal of Mark Sampson, the Lionesses have been looking for a new gaffer since September. The former Valencia first-team coach has been selected as their man for the job following unsuccessful interviews with the likes of Emma Hayes, Nick Cushing, Laura Harvey and John Herdman.

Neville's CV isn't the most comprehensive, but the FA have stated that they are impressed with his "coaching expertise, his vision for the future and his determination to build on the Lionesses’ rapid rise to be ranked third in the world", according to their website.

The former Class of '92 star appears keen to help develop the team and women's football on the whole.





He said: "I am honoured to be given the chance to lead England. This squad is on the verge of something special and I believe I can lead them to the next level. I can’t wait to get out on the training pitch and down to work with an elite group of players at the top of their game.

"I am also passionate about working within the wider set-up at St. George’s Park, with influential people such as Mo Marley and Casey Stoney, and with the support of Baroness Sue Campbell and the wider women’s game.

"There is no greater honour than representing your country and it will be a privilege to do it again."

With 59 England caps under his belt as well as six Premier League titles, Neville's playing career was expansive. The 41-year-old has since worked in punditry following spells as first-team coach with Manchester United and under his brother, Gary, at Valenica CF.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

On top of this, he has been a part of the England U21 coaching staff and notched up an impressive 303 appearances for Everton in his playing days.

Baroness Campbell, FA director of women’s football, led the recruitment process, and added: "I am really pleased we have got Phil and we will build a brilliant team around him that covers every base.

"The team have come so far in recent times but we knew we needed a winner with innovative ideas and who will fit in well with the dynamic set-up we have at St. George’s Park."

Neville's first game in charge will be on March 1st against France.