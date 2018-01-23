'I'm Not Happy': Spurs & Arsenal Target Lucas Moura Eyes La Liga Move After PSG Ostracisation

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura is reportedly ready to end his five-year stint with the French club, due to being continually left out of the team.



The Brazilian international has made just the six appearances for the Ligue 1 leaders in all competitions so far this season.



Lucas, 25, who has scored 33 times in 152 games for the French giants said he was disheartened by the lack of confidence shown in him this year.

Speaking to L'Equipe via FourFourTwo the winger expressed his disappointment; "It's a brutal blow. I'm gutted that I'm no longer playing, to no longer be able to express myself as I was doing before".



Furthermore, the 25-year-old said "I'm not happy. I thought I'd built something solid with this club, but that's clearly not the case."



The Brazilian international has been linked with a Premier League move this month, with North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham both showing interest in the winger. However, speaking to L'Equipe, Lucas revealed his desire to play in La Liga:

Marquinhos broke down in tears in a Canal + interview aired this evening when discussing his best friend Lucas Moura's situation at PSG: "He will be a friend for life." — Get French Football (@GFFN) January 21, 2018

"It is true that La Liga could suit me. With my speed and technique, I could perform well there," he said.



"But it doesn't matter where I end up, I know what I'm capable of. I didn't become an international by chance." stated the Paris Saint-Germain man, leaving a hint of mystery to where he may end up at the end of the month.





With the Brazilian international's time in France seemingly over, Lucas would surely bolster any Premier League team, but it remains to be seen whether anyone will turn speculation into a reality and bring the Brazilian to the English top tier.