'I'm Not Happy': Spurs & Arsenal Target Lucas Moura Eyes La Liga Move After PSG Ostracisation

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura is reportedly ready to end his five-year stint with the French club, due to being continually left out of the team. 

The Brazilian international has made just the six appearances for the Ligue 1 leaders in all competitions so far this season.

Lucas, 25, who has scored 33 times in 152 games for the French giants said he was disheartened by the lack of confidence shown in him this year.

Tu resteras mon frère pour toujours! Je t’aime mlk!!

A post shared by Lucas Moura (@lucasmoura7) on

Speaking to L'Equipe via  FourFourTwo the winger expressed his disappointment; "It's a brutal blow. I'm gutted that I'm no longer playing, to no longer be able to express myself as I was doing before". 

Furthermore, the 25-year-old said "I'm not happy. I thought I'd built something solid with this club, but that's clearly not the case."

The Brazilian international has been linked with a Premier League move this month, with North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham both showing interest in the winger. However, speaking to L'Equipe, Lucas revealed his desire to play in La Liga:

"It is true that La Liga could suit me. With my speed and technique, I could perform well there," he said.

"But it doesn't matter where I end up, I know what I'm capable of. I didn't become an international by chance." stated the Paris Saint-Germain man, leaving a hint of mystery to where he may end up at the end of the month.


With the Brazilian international's time in France seemingly over, Lucas would surely bolster any Premier League team, but it remains to be seen whether anyone will turn speculation into a reality and bring the Brazilian to the English top tier. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters