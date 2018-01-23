Liverpool Fans Call on Club to Sign Lyon Star Nabil Fekir After Dour Swansea Performance

Liverpool fans have made their voices heard. Following an uninspiring 1-0 away loss to Swansea City on Monday, the Anfield faithful have called on the Reds' hierarchy to sign Lyon captain Nabil Fekir as Coutinho's replacement.





The 24-year-old, who came through Lyon's academy, has been in scintillating form this year, having scored 19 goals in 26 appearances for the 2nd-placed Ligue 1 side.

🚀 WOW 🚀



Nabil Fekir embarrasses Alphonse Areola with an inch-perfect free-kick from miles out.



What a start 😳 pic.twitter.com/0TgSmXtbBB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 21, 2018

Liverpool have money to burn after they sold playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in a deal worth a reported £142m. The sale, however, has left a gap in the Reds' midfield, and their lack of creativity was exposed on Monday when they looked slow and uninspiring.





Klopp called on the help of Danny Ings from the bench, but the striker, who has played just 28 minutes of Premier League football this season, was unable to change things.





Many fans want to see a Coutinho replacement brought in, and many more want that replacement to be Lyon's Nabil Fekir.

Look I'm not saying we need to sign one of Lemar or Fekir this month but when there are no attacking injuries and you're counting on Danny Ings to save you off the bench you need to sign one of Lemar or Fekir this month. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) January 23, 2018





I’d love Fekir at Liverpool, even for €75m. I don’t watch him every week though. What is his work rate like? Does he work hard or is he lazy? — James (@Save_Us_Kloppo) January 19, 2018





Why Lyon captain Nabil Fekir could be Liverpool’s new perfect 🔟. https://t.co/M9ggVCHzy2 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 9, 2018





just get fekir to Liverpool and stop lazying around — King Mo.Salah🤙🤙🤙 (@OseiDanso510) January 22, 2018





Liverpool have to sign either Lemar or Fekir. That game against Swansea exposed us badly. — Aks (@F1ashPoint) January 23, 2018

Fekir has recently admitted that he doesn't know where his future lies; he also reiterated, however, how he was happy at Lyon.

“Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico are all great clubs. Their interest in me is something which is really pleasing, but I have not received any firm offers and right now I’m at Lyon, and I’m happy at this club," he was quoted as saying by HITC.

“I’m not sure what my future holds but La Liga would be a dream destination for me and my career."

Nabil Fekir is a delight to watch!



It's no wonder he's attracting top teams with his performances this season pic.twitter.com/qcuP5k6Nwz — Goal UK (@GoalUK) January 20, 2018

Jean-Michel Aulas, Lyon's owner, has also played down the idea of Fekir leaving the club.

"Will Fekir be at the club after the winter transfer window? Of course," he told SFR Sport back in November.

"And nothing says that he will leave at the end of the season either. He is under contract [until 2020] and likes playing for Lyon very much."