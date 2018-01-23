Liverpool Fans React on Twitter to Emre Can's Performance in Humiliating Swansea Loss

Liverpool fans were up in arms over their shocking defeat to Swansea with a number of players hounded for their lacklustre performances, with Emre Can not escaping criticism.

The German was excellent in the dramatic win over Manchester City at Anfield over a week ago, controlling the midfield as his dominion.

However, Emre Can's poor display in the defeat to Swansea rather summed up the Reds' polarised performances, as the eighteen-game unbeaten run came to a shallow end.

2 - Two of the last three occasions the team starting the day bottom of the Premier League table has beaten a team in the top four have been Swansea vs Liverpool (today and January 2017). Quirky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2018

The result means Liverpool missed the opportunity to jump back into third and keep up the pressure on second-placed Manchester United.

Can has been linked relentlessly with an exit from Anfield, with Juventus the most common denominator in reports, but may well leave on a free in the summer.

The 24-year-old was made captain of Liverpool for the trip to Wales, but his performance was nothing akin to legend Steven Gerrard, and fans quickly turned on Can again...

That game cried out for a creative midfield but you have Gini just walking around in circles and passing the ball back and Emre just running nowhere, Ox didn't other anything.



It's not about availability we need to sign don't be naive Jürgen — ‏ً (@JustFirmino) January 22, 2018

Emre Can go more like! — Lüke (@KopiteLuke1892) January 22, 2018

Why would you do that? Such a stupid decision from Emre Can. — Mik (@MikLFC) January 22, 2018

If Emre chased his first touch, he'd end up at Juventus. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) January 22, 2018

Please get Emre Can away from this pitch — Levi (@TheAlonsoRole) January 22, 2018

A fair few wanted rid of Emre Can full stop, citing he should leave for the Bianconeri already.

I'm creating a crowdfund to send Emre Can on a flight to Juventus. I can't be dealing with this shite anymore. — CP (Dãn) (@ClinicalPigeon) January 22, 2018

I really won’t mind if we lose *this* Emre Can to Juventus. Just as long as the one we played against City stays. #LFC — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) January 22, 2018

Do LFC want me to drop Emre Can off at juventus ????? — LFC transfers , banter , gossip ! YNWA (@macca1980haribo) January 22, 2018

It is fair to say the Emre Can and Georgino Wijnaldum combination did not win over many.

Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum, the worst partnership to happen to this club since Hicks and Gillet — Luke (@LukewarmLettuce) January 22, 2018

Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum need to leave this club asap — sam (@lfcsamwd) January 22, 2018

