Liverpool Fans React on Twitter to Emre Can's Performance in Humiliating Swansea Loss

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Liverpool fans were up in arms over their shocking defeat to Swansea with a number of players hounded for their lacklustre performances, with Emre Can not escaping criticism.

The German was excellent in the dramatic win over Manchester City at Anfield over a week ago, controlling the midfield as his dominion.

However, Emre Can's poor display in the defeat to Swansea rather summed up the Reds' polarised performances, as the eighteen-game unbeaten run came to a shallow end.

The result means Liverpool missed the opportunity to jump back into third and keep up the pressure on second-placed Manchester United.

Can has been linked relentlessly with an exit from Anfield, with Juventus the most common denominator in reports, but may well leave on a free in the summer.

The 24-year-old was made captain of Liverpool for the trip to Wales, but his performance was nothing akin to legend Steven Gerrard, and fans quickly turned on Can again...

A fair few wanted rid of Emre Can full stop, citing he should leave for the Bianconeri already.

It is fair to say the Emre Can and Georgino Wijnaldum combination did not win over many.

Same here, Joe. Same here.

