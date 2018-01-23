Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Claims Poor First Half Cost His Side in Shock 1-0 Loss at Swansea

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticised his side's first half display in their defeat at Swansea, claiming it was a key factor in their shock loss in South Wales.

Poor defending allowed Alfie Mawson to score the only goal in a 1-0 win for the rock bottom Swans and dented Liverpool's top four hopes. It also ended the Reds' 18 match unbeaten run and proved a major setback after last weekend's superb win over leaders Manchester City.

As quoted by the Daily Express, the German said: ”I’m frustrated and I'm angry because it was not a good game. We lost the game in the first half. We didn't do what we wanted to do."

He added: "It hasn't happened too often so I didn't expect that, I was quite surprised. Because of the first half we weren't flying and they were. We made pressure at the end but not enough to score. The last situation was unlucky but if we got a point it would still have been a bad game for us, and it was the opposite of what we wanted."

Liverpool completely dominated the game, having 21 shots to Swansea's three, and also had 72% of possession. However, the Reds failed to really open up the Swans until the very end when Roberto Firmino hit the post.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will look to bounce back as they look to progress in the FA Cup when they host West Brom at the weekend.

