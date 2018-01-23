PHOTOS: Mauro Icardi's Wife Adds Fuel to the Transfer Fire by Documenting Flight to Madrid

The wife of Inter striker Mauro Icardi has caused a stir by uploading photographs of her on a flight to Madrid, amid speculation Los Blancos want to sign the striker.

Wanda Icardi, who also happens to be her husband's agent, added fuel to the fire by documenting her trip via her Instagram Story.

The images show her and the couple's son sat on a plane, along with a 'Madrid' filter with an accompanying caption of 'Travel... to work'. Her being the agent of a high profile footballer and transfer target certainly makes that caption interesting.

Icardi has become linked with Real Madrid over the past few months, with the club harbouring concerns over the form of Karim Benzema.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The Frenchman returned to action in the 7-1 win over Deportivo at the weekend, but has been pretty poor this season - he has scored just five goals and his usually reliable link-up play has been missing.

It has been suggested that Benzema, now 30, is beginning his decline, and that Real want to bring in Icardi as his replacement.

The Argentinian has emerged as one of Europe's top strikers over the past couple of seasons and is arguably the perfect age to come in and begin a legacy at 24.

Icardi has a relatively low buy-out clause in his contract of €110m, which is more than affordable for the Spanish heavyweights.

Wanda has confirmed she was going to Argentina for work, and was only stopping in Madrid for a few hours before catching a new flight. A lot can be achieved in just a few hours though, especially if things, specifically meetings, had been organised beforehand...