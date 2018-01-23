UEFA 'Satisfied' With PSG Signings of Neymar & Mbappe But Investigation Into Finances Continues

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly free from UEFA's spotlight when it comes to the high profile summer transfers of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, after European football's governing body deemed both deals "satisfactory" in regards to FFP.


Neymar arrived in a hugely controversial €222m deal from Barcelona, leading to various accusations over FFP breaches to complete the world record move.

PSG then additionally sealed the signing of Mbappe from Monaco, on an initial loan deal with an obligation to sign the youngster €180m at the end of the season.

Many questioned how the French side, who cannot compete with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in terms of annual revenue, could afford to buy such players while keeping in line with UEFA's rules.

However, a report originally from L'Equipe and later independently verified by ESPN, has claimed that UEFA are now 'satisfied both players were acquired in the correct manner'.

UEFA had been looking into the manner in which PSG prised both Neymar and Mbappe from their respective clubs, with ESPN noting that the 'origin of funds' are 'no longer under suspicion'.

That does not mean that the Ligue 1 leaders are completely out of the woods yet, though. ESPN further explains that they still need to find €75m to make up a deficit and must also convince UEFA of the 'validity of their accounts', particularly where sponsorship deals are concerned.

Retour au Parc des Princes 🏟👍🏽

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe29) on

Scraping together the €75m could well come from player sales. Lucas Moura is certainly one individual that has deemed surplus to requirements and is being heavily linked with a move this month. Several others would undoubtedly have to follow Lucas out the door in order to make up the deficit.

