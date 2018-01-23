VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Treatment for Gruesome Head Injury Suffered Against Deportivo

A bloodied image of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football news and social media on Sunday evening after Los Blancos' 7-1 rout over Deportivo de La Coruna.



The five-time Ballon d'Or winner gave everyone a fright as he suffered a horrific head injury while netting his second goal of the night at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The 32-year-old looked to be back to his brilliant best after a turbulent start to 2018, but things quickly descended for the Real skipper as his face collided with Fabian Schar's boot as he secured his brace on the night.



Ronaldo had to get a better look at his cut after getting kicked in the head 👀 pic.twitter.com/hY2bu9Lusv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2018

After medics attended to Ronaldo, the Portuguese icon - in typical Ronaldo fashion - snagged the club doctor's phone to check the extent of his injury on selfie mode.



It's safe to say the European champion wasn't enthralled with the end result, as his remunerative pretty boy mush was pasted in blood and his day at the office cut short. Now further footage has emerged of the forward being treated in the Madrid dressing room.





He put on a brave face for the cameras, despite being left with a pretty tasty battle scar for his efforts on the day. Joking aside though, the player was incredibly fortunate that Schar's challenge landed an inch to the left of his eye.

Ronaldo will at least be pleased with his double on the day; taking his tally to six La Liga goals for the current season. The emphatic win on the day was a welcome break from the torrid campaign he and his teammates are having; with rivals Barcelona strolling towards the domestic title with a 19-point gap ahead of Zidane's outfit.