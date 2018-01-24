Ederson vs. Alisson: Brazilian Goalkeeping Coach Controversially Reveals His Favourite

Claudio Taffarel, the goalkeeping coach of the Brazilian national team, has made a controversial comment regarding who he currently believes is Brazil's best goalkeeper.

Brazil have been blessed with a number of world class keepers in recent times, and arguably none have been more impressive this season than Manchester City's star man Ederson. After joining Manchester City from Benfica in the summer for a fee of £35m, he has taken the Premier League by storm.

The youngster has kept 10 clean sheets in 24 games and has certainly contributed to many of City's wins this season with some match-winning saves and impressive performances.

With Ederson having the season he's having, it would be hard to think of a goalkeeper who would be more deserving of starting ahead of the 24-year-old. However, Taffarel recently revealed in an interview with CopaDoMundo that he believes Ederson is currently the second best keeper available to the Brazilian national team.

Speaking with the Brazilian news outlet, he said: I'm sorry Ederson, Guardiola has an ace on his team, but he found Alisson on the way. At moment he's the Pelé of Goalkeepers."

Alisson is currently playing his football at Roma, who are currently fifth in Serie A, however has had an outstanding season so far. A number of impressive performances have led to a number of Europe's top clubs starting to monitor his situation at the Stadio Olimpico, including the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and PSG.

Alisson has started in Brazil's last two friendlies against Japan and England, and has collected two clean sheets for himself in those games. Even Diego Alves - who has made 10 appearances between the stick for Brazil - has come out and admitted he won't be able to fight for his place ahead of these two outstanding keepers.





He said: "When you race with Ederson and Alisson, you'd better settle for the reserve of both. I dream of playing in the World Cup with Brazil, but I realise that I have no chance facing two giants like them."





It looks as though Ederson will have to impress even more than he already has if he is to start for Brazil in their first game of the 2018 World Cup against Switzerland.