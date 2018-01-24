Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario could soon be on his way to Premier League side West Ham.

According to Calciomercarto (H/T Gianluca Di Marzio), the Hammers have been lodged in talks with the Serie A outfit and have offered to pay the Portuguese star's wages in full and are now negotiating a loan fee.

West Ham are quite confident they'll land Mario this month. Inter boss Luciano Spalletti isn't all that keen on utilising the player in his midfield, and the arrival of Rafinha from Barcelona won't make things any easier.

David Moyes is desperately in need of reinforcements as he looks to keep The Irons in the Premier League past this season. The new manager has lost Manuel Lanzini to injury and is likely to be without him for the next six weeks, while Andy Carroll has suffered yet another setback.

Michail Antonio has also missed a month due to a groin problem and is still working his way back to full fitness, leaving the Londoners in dire need of numbers.

Inter are said to be asking for a €2m loan fee, while West Ham want to pay €1m. It is likely that they reach a compromise, however, given the meager amount standing in the way.

Calciomercato also report that the Hammers will have a €30m option to buy Mario in the summer, but won't be under any obligation to do so should he not impress at the Olympic stadium if the move does go through.