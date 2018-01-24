Liverpool Fans Show Their Discontent After the Club Celebrate Luis Suarez's Birthday on Twitter

Liverpool fans were seen turning on their own club after the club's official Twitter account chose to celebrate the birthday of former striker Luis Suarez. Liverpool tweeted out a video of a goal montage of Suarez at his time at the Reds, commemorating his 31st birthday, though some Reds fans weren't too pleased by the gesture.

Liverpool fans still preserve resentment for the Uruguayan for his part he played in luring Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for his £142m move. It was seen as the most heinous crime according to former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson, who accused Suarez of 'tapping up' Coutinho.

Suarez reportedly bought a home next to his own for Coutinho to move in to. Earlier before his move, Coutinho spoke about the help that Suarez gave him transitioning from Liverpool to the Catalan club.

Quoted from the Express he said: “He saw that a house next to his became available,” Coutinho said. “He didn't know I was coming for certain but he liked the idea.“It's a kind gesture. We've seen the pictures, the views look amazing.

“We are in touch all the time and I look forward to seeing the property with my family. I know Luis will help us to feel at home.”

So as the club's official Twitter account chose to celebrate the career of Suarez at Liverpool on his birthday, Liverpool fans chose to mock in turn. Here is a handpicked selection of replies from disgruntled fans:

Delete. Arsehole — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) January 24, 2018





No. Why should he enjoy his day?



He is the biggest snake that's ever played do this club



1. After all the support the club wronhly gave in the Evra situation he tried joining Arsenal

2. He bit cheilini to force a move to Barcelona since then hasn't bit any

3.Actions with Phil — KakaVsGerrardDays (@Jay2010to2012) January 24, 2018

Leave him alone! He helped Barca get Coutinho. — Eric Njiru (@Erik_Njiru) January 24, 2018

I think he doesn't need our wishes,cos he betrayed us — sheba (@shebahillz) January 24, 2018

Announce Suarez tapping up — Addy (@Adnaan_LFC) January 24, 2018

Suarez enjoyed a fruitful career at Anfield, goal-wise. In the period of 2011-14, the Uruguayan scored 82 goals in 133 appearances during his time at the club. After much flirtation with the possibility of joining rivals Arsenal, Suarez joined Barcelona for £75m.