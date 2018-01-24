Napoli Set to Pip Swansea City to Signature of Ajax Winger Amin Younes

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Serie A leaders Napoli have reportedly completed a €5m deal to bring forward the move of Amin Younes to Naples from Dutch side Ajax.

The Gli Azzurri already had a deal in place that would have seen the German winger in the summer, but it now appears that the Italian side have decided to pay up to bring the transfer forward to the January window.

According to Football Italia, a number of sources are claiming that Younes is now due in Italy for a medical before the weekend.

One factor that may have convinced Napoli to bring the move forward is the interest in Younes from other clubs, with the winger reportedly turning down a €10m offer from Premier League bottom side Swansea.

The Welsh based side are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, having found the net just 15 times in 24 league games this season, so the arrival of an attacking threat such as Younes would have been a welcome addition at the Liberty Stadium.

It appears however that the German has elected to take part in a Serie A title battle rather than a Premier League relegation scrap, with Napoli currently one point ahead of defending champions Juventus after 21 games of the Serie A season.

