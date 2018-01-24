Newcastle United & Stoke City Send Scouts to Watch German Striker in Bundesliga Clash

Newcastle United and Stoke City are interested in signing Hertha BSC striker Davie Selke to reinvigorate their attacking force.

Both sides have seen goals dry up and are subsequently locked in relegation trouble, with neither in a good run of form.

SportBild report the Premier League sides sent scouts to watch the German in the draw against Borussia Dortmund at the Olympiastadion.

Selke opened the scoring soon after the restart to give the Berliners the lead, but Dortmund equalised 25 minutes later through Shinji Kagawa in what was an uneventful game on the pitch.

The 23-year-old started his senior career with Werder Bremen, before making the jump down to the 2. Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

But such a move did not work out as manager Ralph Hasenhuettl opted to start Yussuf Poulsen and Timo Werner up front in his debut season with die Roten Bullen.

Selke has been one of few upsides to Hertha's erratically inconsistent season, scoring five goals in 816 minutes of Bundesliga action, whilst also picking up a further four in the poor Europa League run.

Prior to Hertha's win over RB Leipzig in December, Selke stated he would score celebrate against his former club, and managed to do so twice, despite the capital side being reduced to ten men.

Newcastle completed their first business of the January transfer window in bringing in Chelsea winger Kenedy on loan.

The Magpies lack venom in attack with Joselu, Dwight Gayle and Ayoze Perez mustering just nine goals between them this season.

It is believed Hertha are desperately anxious to keep hold of Selke, with only Salomon Kalou scoring more for die Blau-Weissen.