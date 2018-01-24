PHOTO: Everton Ace McCarthy Thanks Well Wishers After Successful Broken Leg Operation

James McCarthy has thanked supporters and medical staff for all of their support and well wishes after he underwent a successful operation on his double leg break.

The Everton midfielder broke his tibia and fibula in a collision with West Bromwich Albion’s Salomon Rondon in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Goodison Park and is set for a lengthy spell out of the game.

Taking to his personal Instagram account after the operation, McCarthy passed on his appreciation to everyone associated with the club, as well as his family and friends, for their moral support over the past 72 hours.

The caption accompanying the image read: “Just a quick message to say that my operation went well, thanks to all the staff involved! And a big thanks to all my family, friends and Olivia. Also cheers for all the messages, I appreciate it.”

McCarthy had only recently returned from the niggling hamstring injury that had plagued his 2017/18 campaign, and was only making his fourth Premier League appearance of the season when he challenged Rondon in the penalty area.

The striker’s follow through resulted in McCarthy writhing around in agony on the turf, Rondon in tears for his part in the incident and the Blues’ medical team stretchering him off the field.

🏥 | @JMcCarthy_16 has confirmed his operation was successful and thanked everybody for their support.#GetWellSoonJames 💪 pic.twitter.com/oxh2J2p1fQ — Everton (@Everton) January 24, 2018

Everton’s players and manager Sam Allardyce admitted it was gutting to see the 26-year-old suffer more heartache in the treatment room, but each and every one of them backed McCarthy to return a stronger player for it.

McCarthy’s club and international teammate Seamus Coleman only made his first appearance since his own broken leg in Tuesday’s 3-0 Under-23s win over Portsmouth and will provide his close friend with moral support and guidance through a testing rehabilitation programme.