Real Madrid Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Leganes Game Due to Swelling Under His Eye

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Spanish newspaper Marca are reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo won't feature in Real Madrid's next game against Leganes, due to the swelling beneath his eye. Ronaldo suffered a laceration under his eye after a collision as he scored his second goal against Deportivo La Coruna. 

The Portuguese forward seemed less pleased with the injury he suffered during the game, using a phone camera to check out the cut on his meticulously chiseled face. 

Madrid themselves returned to winning ways in La Liga, pummelling La Coruna 7-1. They now turn their attention to the second leg of the Copa del Rey, where they take on Leganes on Wednesday evening. Madrid lead the aggregate tie 1-0, though will have to finish the job without their talisman Ronaldo. 

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane already had some plan to rest the Portuguese for the said tie, but now with a deep swelling under his eye, Zidane won't take any further risks. 

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Despite his facial injury, Ronaldo continued to train with the team for the buildup for Wednesday's second leg tie and should return to the side for the league match on Saturday against Valencia. 

There was other good news for Zidane, who welcomed back captain Sergio Ramos to training. Ramos had been sidelined with an injury, though his return might be too soon to see him play against Leganes

