Report Claims Gerard Deulofeu Is Seeking Return to AC Milan & Is in Contact With Former Teammates

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Gerard Deulofeu has told his former AC Milan teammates that he wants a return to the Rossoneri as he becomes ever more frustrated at Barcelona, according Italian paper Il Corriere della Sera.

The Spanish winger reportedly wants to leave the Catalan giants as he’s been unsatisfied with the lack of playing time he’s received under Barca manager Ernesto Valverde.

The 23-year-old has only started six games in La Liga this season, and his prospects for more pitch time in the second half of the season don't look good with the arrival of Philippe Coutinho and return to fitness of Ousmane Dembele.

👀⚽️👀

A post shared by GERARD DEULOFEU (@gerardeulofeu) on

The former Everton star's chances of ensuring that he gains a spot in Spain’s World Cup squad in the summer are fading, but Italian report Il Corriere della Sera claims that Deulofeu is in contact with some of his former teammates at AC Milan as he seeks to a reunion at San Siro.

The report, however, also claims that Milan are not willing to match the €20m price tag that Barça have set and for the time being there is virtually no chance of a move to Milan, amid their financial concerns.

Deulofeu enjoyed his short tenure at San Siro, playing 17 Serie A matches in just half a season with the Italian giants.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

However, since returning to his homeland, the pacey winger has only managed two goals all season. 

He has also been the subject of interest from AC Milan's rivals Roma, as the Italian capital's side could invest part of the income from Edin Dzeko's potential sale to bring in the Spanish forward before the end of the January transfer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters