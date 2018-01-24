Report Claims Gerard Deulofeu Is Seeking Return to AC Milan & Is in Contact With Former Teammates

Gerard Deulofeu has told his former AC Milan teammates that he wants a return to the Rossoneri as he becomes ever more frustrated at Barcelona, according Italian paper Il Corriere della Sera.

The Spanish winger reportedly wants to leave the Catalan giants as he’s been unsatisfied with the lack of playing time he’s received under Barca manager Ernesto Valverde.

The 23-year-old has only started six games in La Liga this season, and his prospects for more pitch time in the second half of the season don't look good with the arrival of Philippe Coutinho and return to fitness of Ousmane Dembele.

The former Everton star's chances of ensuring that he gains a spot in Spain’s World Cup squad in the summer are fading, but Italian report Il Corriere della Sera claims that Deulofeu is in contact with some of his former teammates at AC Milan as he seeks to a reunion at San Siro.

The report, however, also claims that Milan are not willing to match the €20m price tag that Barça have set and for the time being there is virtually no chance of a move to Milan, amid their financial concerns.

Deulofeu enjoyed his short tenure at San Siro, playing 17 Serie A matches in just half a season with the Italian giants.



However, since returning to his homeland, the pacey winger has only managed two goals all season.

He has also been the subject of interest from AC Milan's rivals Roma, as the Italian capital's side could invest part of the income from Edin Dzeko's potential sale to bring in the Spanish forward before the end of the January transfer window.