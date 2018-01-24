Swansea City Offer Atletico's Nicolas Gaitan Enticing Deal as They Look to Avoid EPL Relegation

Swansea City Chairman Huw Jenkins is reportedly offering Argentinian star Nicolas Gaitan a stunning £120,000-a-week to join the Swan's survival fight.





After Monday's night fantastic 1-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool, which moved the Welsh club to within three points of safety, Jenkins has made a personal approach to the talented attacking midfielder to try and entice him to help in their annual relegation battle.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Sun Sport reports that in a desperate move, the Liberty stadium club are willing to make the South American the best paid player at the club for the rest of the season. Gaitan has been told that he can leave the Wanda Metropolitano club, the Spanish side ideally wanted to sell the player but it is understood there have been no permanent offers made.





A loan move is seen as more likely before the window shuts in a week's time. Although the 29 year old remains on the fringes of Diego Simeone's side, an inflential loan spell with Swansea City will provide the player with a position of strength especially in negotiating his next career move.

Swansea City's US owners hand Carlos Carvalhal extra transfer funds as Andre Ayew and Nicolas Gaitan deals edge closer #Swans https://t.co/ba7KzkC6Xq — Swansea City Online (@SwanseaCityLive) January 19, 2018

So far, the Swans have not had much luck in their dealings with the La Liga side as they have already been turned down by Los Indios forward and French international Kevin Gameiro who Tottenham Hotspur are also rumoured to be interested in.

Jenkins simply refuses to relent in his quest to maintain the club's Premier League status, especially with the financial rewards being so captivating and the pitfalls of relegation so dangerous.