Thomas Müller Has Proclaimed His Excitement After the Signing of Leon Goretzka

Thomas Müller has stated that he is ‘looking forward’ to playing with new Bayern Munich signing Leon Goretzka, claiming that Bayern did everything right in bringing in the Schalke player.

The Bavarians signed Goretzka from FC Schalke 04 earlier this week and the 22-year-old will join the German champions when his contract with Schalke expires in June.

It comes as no surprise to see that Bayern claimed the signature of the young starlet as Goretzka becomes the fifth German talent to join Die Roten in 12 months.

Goretzka's international compatriot, Thomas Muller has come out and talked up the talents of the German midfielder, claiming that Bayern did all the right things after signing the 22-year-old.



"He is an excellent footballer who is also a good guy," Muller said, via Sport.de

The World Cup winner continued: "He is one of the kind of playmates you can like, he runs smoothly and convinces with his technique and athleticism. I think Bayern did everything right."

Schalke sent a pretty strong message to Leon Goretzka last night:



"Neither money nor trophies are worth more than our club, the one who does not appreciate that can p*** off immediately!"



Goretzka’s move to Bayern made plenty of Schalke fans irritated as the club’s faithful unveiled a banner in Sundays match telling Goretzka to ‘p*** off’

The banner read: 'Neither money nor trophies are worth more than our club, the one who does not appreciate that can p*** off immediately.'

The German international actually started the game against Hannover, but he was hauled off as his side played out a 1-1 draw.





The 22-year-old was linked with a number of Premier League sides, including Liverpool and Manchester United, but it was always inevitable that he was always going to join the Bavarians on a free transfer in the summer.