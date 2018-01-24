Zinedine Zidane Calls for Real Madrid Fans to End Benzema Jeers

Zinedine Zidane has urged Real Madrid fans to stop jeering maligned striker Karim Benzema after he was subjected to abuse on Sunday.

The France international made his return from injury as a 64th-minute substitute in the 7-1 mauling of Deportivo La Coruna last weekend, but was greeted by boos and whistles as he made his way on to the field.

Benzema has been castigated by Los Blancos supporters throughout this season due to his lack of goalscoring form and, in quotes published by Goal, Zidane called for an end to the pointless attacks on his compatriot.

He said: "It's true, a month ago he wasn't playing. He wanted to get back quickly and he's back with the squad now. The only thing he enjoys really is being out with us on the pitch, so it's good to have him back.

"But it's not good to see him getting whistled when he gets back. This has happened with him and could happen with others.

"What we need from the fans is that they're with us. Of course, they're within their rights; they've paid so can have opinions, but I want fans to be with us for 90 minutes.

Karim Benzema's agent Karim Djaziri: "Benzema doesn't deserve this, the whistles are disrespectful." pic.twitter.com/ySvOu6pqXN — RMadrid Edition (@RMadridEdition) January 22, 2018

"After the game, whatever happens, happens. But during the game I want them with us. Karim will be available tomorrow."

Real take on Leganes on Wednesday in their Copa del Rey quarter final second leg encounter but much of the talk in recent days has once again centred on Cristiano Ronaldo.