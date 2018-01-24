Zinedine Zidane Calls for Real Madrid Fans to End Benzema Jeers

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Zinedine Zidane has urged Real Madrid fans to stop jeering maligned striker Karim Benzema after he was subjected to abuse on Sunday.

The France international made his return from injury as a 64th-minute substitute in the 7-1 mauling of Deportivo La Coruna last weekend, but was greeted by boos and whistles as he made his way on to the field.

Benzema has been castigated by Los Blancos supporters throughout this season due to his lack of goalscoring form and, in quotes published by Goal, Zidane called for an end to the pointless attacks on his compatriot.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

He said: "It's true, a month ago he wasn't playing. He wanted to get back quickly and he's back with the squad now. The only thing he enjoys really is being out with us on the pitch, so it's good to have him back.

"But it's not good to see him getting whistled when he gets back. This has happened with him and could happen with others.

"What we need from the fans is that they're with us. Of course, they're within their rights; they've paid so can have opinions, but I want fans to be with us for 90 minutes.

(You may also be interested in VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Treatment for Gruesome Head Injury Suffered Against Deportivo)

"After the game, whatever happens, happens. But during the game I want them with us. Karim will be available tomorrow."

Real take on Leganes on Wednesday in their Copa del Rey quarter final second leg encounter but much of the talk in recent days has once again centred on Cristiano Ronaldo.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters