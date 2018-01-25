Report: Arsenal Hopeful of Landing Aubameyang Prior to Swansea Game

Arsenal is hoping to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund–and soon.

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Arsene Wenger is convinced Arsenal will imminently sign Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The French coach is already planning to include the Gabon international in his team for the trip to face Swansea City in the Premier League next Tuesday night, according to German publication Bild.

The Gunners are known to have sent officials to Germany and remain in talks with Dortmund to agree a fee for the 28-year-old, although no deal has been finalized just yet.

With the capture of Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier in the week, Arsenal supporters could also get their first look of Aubameyang at the Liberty Stadium if a reputed bid of £52m plus French international striker Oliver Giroud is deemed acceptable. This offer might be enough to speed up negotiations between the two clubs as Arsenal are eager to get the deal completed, especially with the striker's desire to leave Die Borussen.

Speaking after the semifinal victory against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, which now sees them face Manchester City in a Wembley showdown Wenger said: "The best [thing] is I don’t talk about it. It wouldn’t help. If something happens it happens, if it doesn’t we are strong enough to focus on the players we have. 

"I’m perfectly happy with the players we have. At the moment, we are open to strengthening the team but we are not close to signing anybody."

Exciting times if you are an Arsenal supporter, although the loss of Alexis Sanchez was a disappointment other developments on and off the pitch makes the north Londoners a team worth talking about again.

