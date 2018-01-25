Aston Villa Set to Complete Signing of Young Manchester United Defender Axel Tuanzebe

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Championship side Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of young Manchester United centre back Axel Tuanzebe.

According to the Daily Express, the 20-year-old will join the Villains on loan for the rest of the season as they look to push on for promotion and return to the Premier League after an embarrassing relegation in 2016.

The English under-21 international had been linked with a loan move to Villa Park earlier this month and now looks set to complete the move, though United manager Jose Mourinho was slightly skeptical to left the talented youngster leave due to Eric Bailly's ankle injury.

Mourinho said: "Tuanzebe's a very good player that is not having lots of possibilities to play here. No chance we give up on such a talented boy. But it is something we are thinking about, a loan until the end of the season.”

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Aston Villa are currently fourth in the Championship, three points off the automatic promotion places with 18 games still to play. Tuanzebe has impressed for United when given the chance, having made eight first team appearances since his senior debut in 2015.

He has especially impressed his teammates, with Red Devils left-back Luke Shaw describing the 20-year-old as an "unbelievable" talent. He could make his Villa debut on Tuesday when Steve Bruce's side face Sheffield United in the Championship.

