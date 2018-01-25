Atletico Eyeing Return for Man City's Sergio Aguero in Stunning Swap Deal With Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, a transfer which would reunite the 29-year-old with his former club and pave the way for a stunning switch with Antoine Griezmann.

According to the Daily Mail, Man City boss Pep Guardiola is eager to keep hold of his leading man, but his interest in the France international could cause a change of heart and see the club's swap their star strikers.

Since making his move from Spain to the Etihad in 2011, Aguero has cemented himself as one of the Premier League's most prolific strikers after scoring 138 goals in 200 league appearances - where his 192 goals across all competitions for Man City has made him the club's leading all-time goalscorer.

Atletico are understood to be eager to partner the Argentina international with Diego Costa, where they hope the 29-year-old will pick up where he left off after netting 100 goals in his 230 appearances for the Spanish outfit prior to his move to England.

Whilst City are under no pressure to sanction a move away for Aguero, the temptation of Griezmann - who has an £85m release clause - could prove too great for Guardiola to pass up.

26-year-old Griezmann has long been linked with a move to the Premier League after making his mark in La Liga, where his season to date has returned 10 goals and seven assists in his 26 appearances.

Whether or not the move gains any traction going forward it is important to note that Atletico president Enrique Cerezo previously hit out at Aguero for how he departed the club in 2011, and it seems as though a few bridges would need to be built before any transfer eventuated.

Cerezo told AS: "Everyone that has left Atlético has done it well, everyone except Kun [Aguero]. Aguero did not bid farewell. If you go like Falcao and Forlán, they will receive you back here well, but for this [not saying goodbye] I see the logic in whistling him."