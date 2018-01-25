Chelsea Winger Willian Compares Alexis Sanchez to Eden Hazard as He Aims Jibe at Arsenal

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Chelsea and Brazil star Willian appeared to take a swipe at Arsenal in the wake of Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United.

The Londoners were forced to agree a deal with the Red Devils in order to avoid losing the player for free at the end of the season, but they did snag themselves a playmaker in Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

(You may also be interested in: Former FA Chief Executive Believes Arsenal Head of Recruitment Is Key to Completing Aubameyang Deal)

Willian, though, reckons the Gunners have lost a very important asset, possibly their best, and compared the situation to what it would be for Chelsea if they were to lose Belgian magician Eden Hazard.

"To lose this kind of player is not easy," Willian said, as quoted by the Evening Standard"It would be like losing Eden here - he is a great player. Is he that important to them? Of course.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"No one wants to lose this kind of player. They are two great players but [unlike Sanchez] Eden is still here. Great players have quality to play in matches like this. Arsenal have other players but Sanchez is special."

Arsenal still managed to beat the Blues 2-1 in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie without Sanchez, however. 

Hazard put them up 1-0 quite early in the contest, but an own goal from Antonio Rudiger and a toe-poke from Granit Xhaka gave Arsenal the lead to set them up with a final date with Premier League leaders Manchester City on February 25.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters