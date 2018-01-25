Chelsea Winger Willian Compares Alexis Sanchez to Eden Hazard as He Aims Jibe at Arsenal

Chelsea and Brazil star Willian appeared to take a swipe at Arsenal in the wake of Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United.

The Londoners were forced to agree a deal with the Red Devils in order to avoid losing the player for free at the end of the season, but they did snag themselves a playmaker in Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Jose Mourinho confirms that @Alexis_Sanchez will be part of #MUFC's squad travelling to Yeovil for Friday night’s @EmiratesFACup clash. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2018

Willian, though, reckons the Gunners have lost a very important asset, possibly their best, and compared the situation to what it would be for Chelsea if they were to lose Belgian magician Eden Hazard.

"To lose this kind of player is not easy," Willian said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. "It would be like losing Eden here - he is a great player. Is he that important to them? Of course.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"No one wants to lose this kind of player. They are two great players but [unlike Sanchez] Eden is still here. Great players have quality to play in matches like this. Arsenal have other players but Sanchez is special."

Arsenal still managed to beat the Blues 2-1 in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie without Sanchez, however.

Hazard put them up 1-0 quite early in the contest, but an own goal from Antonio Rudiger and a toe-poke from Granit Xhaka gave Arsenal the lead to set them up with a final date with Premier League leaders Manchester City on February 25.