Ex-Manchester City Man Bacary Sagna Is Ready to Return to Football With Serie A Strugglers Benevento

Full back Bacary Sagna is close to signing for Italian club Benevento, according to reports in Italy.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since he was released by Manchester City last summer

and Sky Italia's Gian Luca DiMarzio claims that Benevento are very keen on bringing the Frenchman in, in an attempt to save themselves from relegation to Serie B.





However, according to Corriere dello Sport the Italian club have only offered the full back a trial, amid reservations about the player's age and current fitness, having not played in over six months.

The Serie A side won promotion to the league via the playoffs last season, but are struggling to keep their top flight status. They currently sit bottom of the table, eleven points from safety, after winning only two of their 21 matches so far in the league.





The side are probably known most in England due to their injury time equaliser against AC Milan earlier in the season. The goal halted a run of 14 losses in a row and was incredibly scored by their goalkeeper!

Sagna has been linked with a number of different clubs, both in the Premier League and around Europe since leaving Manchester City, but has not yet officially chosen where his future lies.





The Frenchman has 464 career appearances for Manchester City, Arsenal and Ligue 1 club Auxerre, most notably winning the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2014 and the League Cup with City in 2016.

According to the reports, Sagna is ready to make his way back into club football by completing his move to Benevento in the next few days.