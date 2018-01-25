FanView: How Everton's New Stadium Proposals Have Rekindled 'The People's Club' Slogan

Evertonians may be feeling apathetic over their team's sorry season so far this term, but there's one positive aspect that plenty are certainly looking forward to.



The promising development of a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has set tongues wagging among the Toffees' faithful ever since it was announced midway through 2017.

Whilst everyone associated with Everton will be sad to see the club leave Goodison Park after 127 years, a bright new era in a ground on the banks of the River Mersey is an opportunity that many hope can ignite the glory days of the mid to late 1980s.

🔵 | We can share our 'Key Principles’ for the development of a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and an enduring legacy at Goodison Park.



➡️ https://t.co/ohmeDBUdvx pic.twitter.com/wMkS3GsTZk — Everton (@Everton) January 24, 2018

Talk on the project had gone quiet until the club's Annual General Meeting earlier in January and, following those tentative plans, the Premier League side took to their official site on Wednesday to reveal their 'key principles' document that outlined what they hope to achieve from their currently slated 2022 stadium move.

The club's 11-point promise came with an added caveat that other teams in recent history haven't taken into account when deciding on how to take their dream move forward.

What would our fans like to see?

A brilliant set of key principles. Let’s hope you tick all these boxes (but stuff the away fans, give them crap facilities and the only section with no roof!) — Dan Mortimer (@TheRealDanMortz) January 24, 2018

It's a simple query that has been overlooked by other clubs who have taken up residence in new grounds over the past 20 years and, whilst fellow top flight outfit Spurs conducted their own similar survey, it was small in comparison to Everton's.

Not only are Evertonians asked for their input on how the stadium should look, what facilities it could include and the chance to see any replica models of the proposed stadium in person, but the club's own 11-point promise has included the fanbase at its very heart too.

A long-lasting legacy in the L4 community once Goodison is torn down, a stadium whose stands are close to the pitch as humanly possible, improving transport links to and from the stadium and other fan-led initiatives are at the forefront of all of Everton's key principles for their new ground.

'Away fans are a key ingredient of every matchday. We will locate them in a position which enhances the matchday atmosphere' - NO! If you want the stadium to be a cauldron and of benefit to EFC, put the away fans up in the gods, away from having any influence on the game at all. — UpperGwladysBlue (@UpperGwladysBlu) January 24, 2018

Everton prides itself on being 'The People's Club' despite the man who helped coin the term - David Moyes - no longer being part of the set up on Merseyside.

It is this ethos which is serving the club as it ploughs ahead with plans to build and move into a new world-class stadium that all supporters of the Toffees can be proud of, and is going a long way to ensuring that they are as involved as anyone else connected to the club.

Players, managers, staff members and grounds will come and go but, as long as a club's fanbase remains, so too does a team.

Everton know this, and want to use their supporters to the best of their abilities heading into a new dawn for one of England's best known side