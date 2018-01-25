Head to Head: Man Utd & Man City 'Locked in a Fight' Over £35m Nice Midfielder

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Manchester United and Manchester City have been tipped to go head to head in a fierce transfer battle over Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, a player who at one time looked to be on the verge of a move to Barcelona last summer.


The Catalans ultimately prioritised other positions, but Ivory Coast international Seri has nonetheless remained a regular feature of the transfer rumour mill over the last few months.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Speculation regarding a possible move to England picked up speed earlier this month and a report from the Daily Mirror has now claimed that United and City are 'locked in a fight' to complete a £35m deal before the January transfer deadline next week.

Seri has been crucial to Nice's impressive Ligue 1 finishes over the last two seasons, even helping the club into the Champions League playoff round, and potentially represents value for money in an increasingly out of control transfer market - the £35m quoted is his buyout clause.

The narrative here is very much 'United vs City' and is being billed as a dramatic rematch of the recently concluded Alexis Sanchez saga.

Although City chose to pull out of that deal, it has been perceived by many as a win for United over their rivals after Sanchez completed a move to Old Trafford instead of the Etihad Stadium.

The Mirror states that City are therefore 'determined to avoid a repeat of the Sanchez situation' as well as being 'unwilling to lose out to United for a second time'.

Both clubs are said to have made enquiries to Nice over Seri's availability and both could certainly use extra strength in depth in central midfield.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

For United, the 26-year-old would boost a squad set to lose Michael Carrick and maybe Marouane Fellaini in summer, while Yaya Toure could finally be on his way from City.

