Head to Head: Man Utd & Man City 'Locked in a Fight' Over £35m Nice Midfielder

Manchester United and Manchester City have been tipped to go head to head in a fierce transfer battle over Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, a player who at one time looked to be on the verge of a move to Barcelona last summer.
The Catalans ultimately prioritised other positions, but Ivory Coast international Seri has nonetheless remained a regular feature of the transfer rumour mill over the last few months.
Speculation regarding a possible move to England picked up speed earlier this month and a report from the Daily Mirror has now claimed that United and City are 'locked in a fight' to complete a £35m deal before the January transfer deadline next week.
Seri has been crucial to Nice's impressive Ligue 1 finishes over the last two seasons, even helping the club into the Champions League playoff round, and potentially represents value for money in an increasingly out of control transfer market - the £35m quoted is his buyout clause.
The narrative here is very much 'United vs City' and is being billed as a dramatic rematch of the recently concluded Alexis Sanchez saga.
Although City chose to pull out of that deal, it has been perceived by many as a win for United over their rivals after Sanchez completed a move to Old Trafford instead of the Etihad Stadium.
The Mirror states that City are therefore 'determined to avoid a repeat of the Sanchez situation' as well as being 'unwilling to lose out to United for a second time'.
Both clubs are said to have made enquiries to Nice over Seri's availability and both could certainly use extra strength in depth in central midfield.
For United, the 26-year-old would boost a squad set to lose Michael Carrick and maybe Marouane Fellaini in summer, while Yaya Toure could finally be on his way from City.