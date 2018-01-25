Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has distanced the club from making an attempt to re-sign former star Cristiano Ronaldo, with much recent speculation claiming the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could make a sensational return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has struggled for form this season and it has been suggested that he angling for a new contract that would return him to the status of highest paid player in the world.

Having been interested in re-signing the player in 2013, gossip linking United with a swoop has always been bubbling just underneath the surface. It has come out again this month, but Mourinho has now moved to diplomatically dampen the ongoing rumours.

"Madrid is on fire - the results are not good," Mourinho said on Thursday as he addressed the media ahead of United's upcoming game against Yeovil (via ManUtd.com).

"But it's a club where I worked for three years and I care about the club. I think I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire.

"To put some water on the fire, I would say Cristiano is the kind of player that every manager wants, every club wants, but only one manager can have and only one club can have - [Zinedine] Zidane and Real Madrid. That is my feeling."

Had Ronaldo completed a stunning return to the club where he made his name, he would no doubt have expected to have his old number seven shirt.

The problem with that, however, is that it has now been given to Alexis Sanchez instead, further suggestion there won't be a 'homecoming'.