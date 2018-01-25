Leicester City Striker Kelechi Iheanacho Excited to Take His Chance in 'Beautiful' FA Cup

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is looking forward to adding to the two goals he scored in the FA Cup third round when Leicester travel to Peterborough on Saturday.

The Foxes needed a replay to beat Fleetwood in the previous round, with Iheanacho scoring both goals in a 2-0 win. The second of these was the first goal in English football to be confirmed by VAR.

76' - Iheanacho goal disallowed ❌

78' - VAR correctly gives goal ⚽️



1-0 VAR 📺



History made as Kelechi Iheanacho becomes the first player to be awarded a goal by VAR in British football! pic.twitter.com/KXsRbVdFou — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 16, 2018

“I think it’s a great competition and it’s a great thing to be scoring in the FA Cup,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV. “I’m happy to be scoring in the FA Cup and I’m working hard every day, so it’s a great cup to be playing in.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to watch all of the games [when I was younger] but I think playing in it now makes it more beautiful.”

Iheanacho's chances at Leicester have been limited this season. He has made only nine appearances in the Premier League, the last of which was against former employers Manchester City in November.

But Leicester manager Claude Puel is reportedly keen to integrate Iheanacho into the starting lineup and may sell players to make it happen, including the wantaway Islam Slimani, who has been linked with Chelsea among a host of others.

Iheanacho, who was born in Imo State, Nigeria, spoke about the heroes he watched growing up, and his pride that he is now emulating them by playing in the FA Cup.

“I think the FA Cup has great memories and I think there have been Nigerian legends that have played in it as well, like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu," said Iheanacho.

“They’ve played in it, so it’s a great thing to play in the FA Cup. I have great memories. I hope I’ll be in it and have one great memory, which is winning the FA Cup.”