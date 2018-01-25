Liverpool Rule Out 'Excessive' Thomas Lemar Deal Despite Rumours of an Agreement

Liverpool appear to have all but ruled out a January approach for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, the player earmarked by the press as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, with suggestions that manager Jurgen Klopp sees the Frenchman's price tag as 'excessive'.





Liverpool were heavily linked with Lemar last summer when it was believed that Arsenal had agreed a £90m fee with Monaco on transfer deadline day in August. That proposed move fell apart because it was thought the player would have preferred to move to Anfield.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

But rather than immediately re-invest the money received from Coutinho's high profile switch to Barcelona earlier this month, the Reds seem reluctant to dive into the market.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the club have 'dismissed reports that they have agreed personal terms' with Lemar, and, in Klopp's eyes, Monaco's £90m valuation is 'excessive'.

That would certainly appear to fit with what the boss said when he discussed further transfers last week, effectively confirming that Liverpool are not seriously looking at anyone.

"If something jumps in my face, maybe we would think about it but we don't actively try to find new players that we don't know," Klopp was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"I've said it before, we have to use the players that we have. That makes sense. We have really high-quality players, especially Adam Lallana.

"[Lallana] is not the replacement for Philippe Coutinho, he is a completely different player but a fantastic player. He is back, that is good. Are we active? No."

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday evening when they face West Brom in an all-Premier League tie in the fourth round of the FA Cup.