Report: Manchester United Eyes Double Deal for Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, Julian Weigl

Could the young midfield duo be headed from Dortmund to Old Trafford?

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Manchester United have turned their attention to securing a double deal for Borussia Dortmund duo Julian Weigl and Christian Pulisic, in a bid to solve a lack of creativity in Jose Mourinho's squad. 

Despite securing the lucrative signature of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, Manchester Evening News have reported the club are conscious of making signings which will ensure they challenge for major silverware in the near future. 

Club scouts are said to have been keeping an eye on the German outfits' young stars as Mourinho's doubts continue to linger surrounding the ongoing reliance on Paul Pogba in the middle of the park.

The France international was criticized for a poor campaign last season, but his importance to the Red Devils was magnified this term when a hamstring injury sidelined him for two months, which coincided United's drop in form.

Pogba's importance to Mourinho's side is exemplified in statistics, as the club have not lost any of their last 36 games in which the 24-year-old has made an appearance.  

With the weight of United's hopes seemingly lying on Pogba's shoulders in recent months, moves for Weigl and Pulisic have been mooted in a bid to share the creative load and add another dimension to United's midfield and attack. 

Weigl has made a name for himself for Dortmund since making the move to the club in 2015, where he is considered one of Germany's most promising players, having cemented his place in the Bundesliga outfit's starting XI since making his debut at 20 years old. 

Pulisic is considered to be the great white hope of American football. The 19-year-old has already made 20 appearances for his country - netting nine goals in that time. United are not alone in their interest as Liverpool are continually linked with a move for the starlet, who has scored four goals in 24 games for Dortmund so far this season. 

