Watford Set to Offer Richarlison New Contract Amid Chelsea Transfer Speculation

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Watford are set to offer attacking starlet Richarlison a new contract in a bid to keep Chelsea at bay, after the Brazilian was linked with a possible move away.

The 20-year-old has been one of the surprise stars of the season, impressing for the Hornets and playing a key role in their impressive start to the season, prior to a run of one win in eleven that led to the sacking of Marco Silva.

Chelsea have been linked with the Brazilian, but the Daily Star (via the Metro) report that Watford are keen to keep him at Vicarage Road as part of a 'new era'.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, the lack of stability at the club has encouraged the Blues to seriously a consider the young star as an option this January or even in the summer.

Richarlison has left the door open for a move away from Watford, previously saying he would consider his options at the end of the season after a successful stint in Hertfordshire which has seen him score five goals and register five assists this season.

An attacker is a priority for Chelsea this window, with the club in an inconsistent run of form after wasteful performances in front of goal. However, the Blues are reportedly keen to bring in Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri from Roma before the window closes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters