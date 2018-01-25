Watford Set to Offer Richarlison New Contract Amid Chelsea Transfer Speculation

Watford are set to offer attacking starlet Richarlison a new contract in a bid to keep Chelsea at bay, after the Brazilian was linked with a possible move away.

The 20-year-old has been one of the surprise stars of the season, impressing for the Hornets and playing a key role in their impressive start to the season, prior to a run of one win in eleven that led to the sacking of Marco Silva.

Chelsea have been linked with the Brazilian, but the Daily Star (via the Metro) report that Watford are keen to keep him at Vicarage Road as part of a 'new era'.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, the lack of stability at the club has encouraged the Blues to seriously a consider the young star as an option this January or even in the summer.

Richarlison has left the door open for a move away from Watford, previously saying he would consider his options at the end of the season after a successful stint in Hertfordshire which has seen him score five goals and register five assists this season.

An attacker is a priority for Chelsea this window, with the club in an inconsistent run of form after wasteful performances in front of goal. However, the Blues are reportedly keen to bring in Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri from Roma before the window closes.