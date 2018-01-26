Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has provided fresh updates on the future of both Olivier Giroud, in light of the ongoing pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Mesut Ozil, who now has just five months left on his Gunners contract.

Giroud has been heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund this month as part of the deal Arsenal hope will bring Aubmeyang to the Emirates Stadium - a report in Germany this week claimed that an offer €60m plus the French striker would do the trick.

But, speaking on Friday, Wenger denied that Giroud, who has also now been linked with Chelsea, could be included as a part-exchange makeweight. He did not rule out an exit for the 31-year-old, but insisted nobody will be allowed leave the club if nobody is signed.

That means Giroud's only chance to go - he is rumored to want more regular football between now and the World Cup to secure his place in the France squad - is if Aubameyang or another forward arrives in north London before Wednesday's deadline.

"We have nothing to announce today. At the moment, we stay where we are. We keep our players. Will anything else happen? It's still possible but we are far from being close," Wenger explained at his Friday press conference.

"I can't give you any special name, but will we still recruit somebody? It's possible, we will try, but at the moment we are not close to signing anybody."

"I want Olivier to stay, I just told you that if nobody goes in, nobody goes out.

"Maybe one or two young players will go out on loan somewhere, but the experienced side of the squad will remain the same unless somebody comes in."

As for Ozil, who is already eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with prospective suitors to leave as a free agent at the end of the season, Wenger is far from certain that an extension will be agreed, but he still believes the World Cup winner is 'ready to commit'.

"Not close enough to be optimistic and not far enough to be pessimistic," the boss said (Arsenal.com).

"The vibes I get from him [is] commitment. His focus and his desire for achievement with the team is that he behaves like someone who is completely focused and committed and ready to commit.

"But contract negotiations are what they are. We are not close enough to tell you 'Yes'."