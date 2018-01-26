Borussia Dortmund Confirm Neven Subotic's Transfer to Ligue 1 Side Saint Etienne

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the departure of Neven Subotic to French side Saint Etienne, bringing the Serbian's almost decade-long stint with the German club to an end.

Subotic, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, was signed for Dortmund by Jurgen Klopp in 2008 from Mainz, with the defender going on to be an integral member of Die Borussen's most successful side in recent years, winning consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2010/11 and 2011/12.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The Serbian also featured as part of the side that reached the 2012/13 Champions League final, overcoming some of Europe's greatest sides to reach the final at Wembley where they were defeated 2-1 by Bayern Munich.

Throughout recent years however, Subotic's career at BVB has been hampered by injury, with the defender only starting 10 games for Dortmund since the start of the 2015/16 season.

A loan spell at FC Koln looked to have got his career back on track, with Subotic featuring in 12 Bundesliga games for Die Geissbocke before returning to Dortmund, where he struggled to re-establish himself as part of the first team.

👋 BVB-Profi @NSubotic4 sucht eine neue sportliche Herausforderung und wechselt zu @ASSEofficiel in die französische Ligue 1. Danke für alles, Neven! Alle Infos und mehr dazu in Kürze! pic.twitter.com/dRWBeBdvun — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 25, 2018

Subsequently, Subotic has looked elsewhere for gametime, and while Premier League side Huddersfield Town were allegedly interested in securing the defender's services, Dortmund eventually reached an agreement with Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne for the transfer of the defender.

Throughout the entirety of his time with Dortmund, Subotic made 263 appearances, contributing to 23 goals and helping BVB to two Bundesliga titles as well as a DFB-Pokal.