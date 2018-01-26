Chelsea Chase PSG Star Kurzawa as £47m Double Roma Deal Edges Towards Brink of Collapse

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain star Layvin Kurzawa as their double swoop for Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri appears on the verge of collapse.

The Metro newspaper has claimed that the Blues want to bring Kurzawa, a left-back by trade, to Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad further before next week's transfer deadline day.

Meanwhile, Football Italia has alleged that the club's £48m deal that would bring Dzeko and Palmieri to west London is almost dead in the water due to the terms of both the transfer fee itself and Dzeko's reluctance to sign a contract that runs for a shorter amount of time than his current Roma deal.

AFP/GettyImages

Conte wants to provide first-choice left wing-back Marcos Alonso with competition in that area of the field, and Kurzawa is seen as the ideal man to replace the Spaniard in the team if he is unavailable for selection.

PSG appear reluctant to let the 25-year-old leave midway through the campaign due to their own lack of full-back options, and it may take a mammoth offer on Chelsea's part to convince the French heavyweights to offload Kurzawa before the January window slams shut.

The ex-Monaco starlet isn't the regular starter for PSG in Ligue 1 - that goes to Yuri Berchiche - but he has featured from the start in the club's Champions League campaign was he completed the full 90 minutes in all six group games.

Ah Chelsea living up to the late spenders end up with a panic buy I’m sure — CFC DAILY (@CFCDaiIy) January 25, 2018

(You may also be interested in Chelsea Warn Conte Over Public Criticism as Battle Over Final Say on Transfer Targets Escalates)



The arrivals of Dzeko and Palmieri, however, don't appear to be happening. Roma sporting director Monchi told reporters in Rome that the offer for the striker in particular was 'not interesting' and was scuppering plans to sell the pair to the reigning Premier League champions.

Dzeko is currently tied to I Giallorossi until June 2020 but is hesitant over penning a Chelsea contract that would only keep him at the club until June 2019.

Palmieri, another potential left-back option, had apparently agreed personal terms to move to west London but Chelsea may now walk away from negotiations if they cannot acquire both players at the same time.

