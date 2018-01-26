Dortmund Target Sevilla Hitman Wissam Ben Yedder as German Giants Search for Aubemayang Replacement

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly turned their attention to Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder, as the club brace themselves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's possible departure.

Die Schwarzgelben are understood to be in advanced talks with Arsenal over the transfer of Aubameyang, though the move has reportedly stalled over Dortmund's demands for a fee close to £60m.

The Bundesliga club are only likely to allow Aubameyang to leave if they can secure a replacement before the January transfer window closes, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Sevilla striker Ben Yedder has emerged as a potential target.

#NuncaSeRinde 🔴

A post shared by Wissam Ben Yedder (@wissbenyedder) on

The 27-year old is in the second year of a five-year contract, signed when he joined Los Rojiblancos from Toulouse in the summer of 2016. 

The Frenchman has scored a eye catching 33 goals in 64 appearances during his spell in Spain, with the diminutive striker particularly impressing on the European stage.

He has now caught the attention of BVB, who are keen to put a contingency plan in place before they sanction any move away for Aubameyang.

👉🏽Samstag 👀👿 💪🏽 #derby #A⚡️#aubameyang

A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on

The Gabon international has a stunning goals to game ratio since moving to the Westfalenstadion five seasons ago, scoring 21 goals in 23 appearances this season.

He has recently hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons after a string of disciplinary issues, but his goalscoring firepower speaks for itself.

His prolific record has made him Arsene Wenger's number one target, with the Gunners boss anxious to replace the prolific Alexis Sanchez, who joined Premier League rivals Manchester United on Monday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters