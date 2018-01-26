Dortmund Target Sevilla Hitman Wissam Ben Yedder as German Giants Search for Aubemayang Replacement

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly turned their attention to Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder, as the club brace themselves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's possible departure.

Die Schwarzgelben are understood to be in advanced talks with Arsenal over the transfer of Aubameyang, though the move has reportedly stalled over Dortmund's demands for a fee close to £60m.

The Bundesliga club are only likely to allow Aubameyang to leave if they can secure a replacement before the January transfer window closes, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Sevilla striker Ben Yedder has emerged as a potential target.

The 27-year old is in the second year of a five-year contract, signed when he joined Los Rojiblancos from Toulouse in the summer of 2016.

The Frenchman has scored a eye catching 33 goals in 64 appearances during his spell in Spain, with the diminutive striker particularly impressing on the European stage.

He has now caught the attention of BVB, who are keen to put a contingency plan in place before they sanction any move away for Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has a stunning goals to game ratio since moving to the Westfalenstadion five seasons ago, scoring 21 goals in 23 appearances this season.

He has recently hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons after a string of disciplinary issues, but his goalscoring firepower speaks for itself.

His prolific record has made him Arsene Wenger's number one target, with the Gunners boss anxious to replace the prolific Alexis Sanchez, who joined Premier League rivals Manchester United on Monday.