Everton New Boy Tosun 'Urges' Misfit Davy Klaassen to Consider Fenerbahce Loan

Davy Klaassen has been urged to end his Everton nightmare and agree to move to Turkey on loan - by none other than current teammate Cenk Tosun.

AMK Spor (h/t Turkish Football) has claimed that the Netherlands international has been tipped to depart Goodison Park this month in favour of making a temporary switch to Eastern Europe with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Klaassen has failed to settle into life on Merseyside and hasn't been seen in the Premier League for almost four months - a lack of game time that has led to reports he will leave in the January window.

And, after apparently discussing a move to Turkey with ex-Besiktas star Tosun, the 25-year-old may end up heading to the exit door at USM Finch Farm.

Fenerbahce are keen on scooping Klaassen up on a six-month loan deal with the option to buy him outright if his stint at the Super Lig side proves to be a success.

Blues boss Sam Allardyce admitted recently that he didn't see a place for Klaassen in his starting lineup, despite Evertonians calling for the ex-Ajax captain to be given a chance to prove his worth.

Davy Klaassen is the most talented outfield player at the club and has not played a single Premier League minute since September 9th... We deserve to be relegated — Drobson (@DrobsonKanu) January 20, 2018

Toffees fans have grown aggravated over the persistent use of out-of-form stars such as Morgan Schneiderlin and wish to see £24m summer arrival Klasssen given a fair crack of the whip.

Allardyce, however, hinted that the Dutch ace could depart Everton over a lack of regular football in L4.

Give @DavyKlaassen ago against Leicester we need to be more positive at home, playing 2 DMF's together isn't the answer give the lad a chance @Everton — Mark Sheils (@MarkSheils) January 26, 2018

He told the Telegraph: “At this moment in time and from what we see, it hasn’t worked. The lad is prepared to fight for his place, but before I came and since I’ve been here, in all the other players, there seems to be more coming from them than there is from Davy.

“That’s a great shame. One, for the club and two, for the player. As a person and lad he’s a terrific young man, but at the moment, there’s not a place in the side for him.

“It’s like everyone who’s in this big squad, if you get a chance, you need to be ready. You’ll get one chance, you won’t get any more.”