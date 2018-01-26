Former Chelsea Winger Florent Malouda Finds New Club in Luxembourg

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has joined FC Differdange of the Luxembourg National Division, which is the ninth club in his 21-year career.

The former France international had been training with the club since October, but now he has officially penned a deal to join the Luxembourg-based club until the end of the season.

Malouda spent five seasons with Chelsea after he joined the west London club in 2007 from Lyon. He won the Premier League, three FA Cups as well as the Champions League in 2012.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Now he’s moved on to the next chapter of his prolonged career - after spells in France, India and Turkey - with a move to the club founded in 2003.

FC Differdange club president said (via Sky Sports): "He was looking for a club where he could train and we reached an agreement so he could give us a hand until the end of the season.

"We have been top three for 10 years and we have played in the European Cup. We want to play in it again this year and Malouda can help us."

The well-travelled 37-year-old has spent the last couple of years at Wadi Degla in Egypt and Delhi Dynamos of the Indian Super League.

JODY AMIET/GettyImages

Malouda rose to prominence after he established himself in a Lyon team which contained the likes of Juninho, Michael Essien and Mahamadou Diarra. He then moved to Chelsea for £18m where he scored 35 goals in 149 appearances during his five year tenure with the Blues.

The French winger, who has 80 caps for his country, is awaiting a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport after he appealed a two-match international ban for playing for French Guiana in last year's Gold Cup when he was ineligible to do so.