Jamie Vardy Pours Scorn on Leicester Departure Rumours Amid Chelsea & Everton Interest

Jamie Vardy has sought to put an end to transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Leicester by confirming he is fully committed to them.

The pacy striker has seen his name linked with Chelsea and Everton during the January window, but told Sky Sports that he was not giving any thought to leaving the King Power stadium.

Vardy was being interviewed ahead of the Foxes' FA Cup fourth round tie against Peterborough on Saturday when he was questioned about the rumours - and the 31-year-old refuted them outright.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

He commented: "Who have I been linked with today? Chelsea, they've been linked with everybody haven't they?

"You just have to take things like this with a pinch of salt, it's just rumours. Usually, it all gets started by someone throwing a few quid on it at the bookies.

"I'm a Leicester player and I'm just concentrating on Leicester until the club tell me otherwise and we will be looking to progress to the next round of the cup."

Jamie Vardy has hit 10+ goals in each of his last 3 #PL campaigns, scoring 47 goals in 94 appearances pic.twitter.com/MDeYTcatrl — Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2018

Chelsea are in the market for a new striker as Antonio Conte looks to relieve the goalscoring burden on main man Alvaro Morata, who is going through a crisis of confidence in front of goal lately.

Everton, meanwhile, saw their name linked with Vardy due to director of football Steve Walsh being the man that brought him to Leicester from Fleetwood Town, but the Toffees have since brought Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott to Goodison Park instead.

Jamie Vardy is set to face Peterborough’s Alex Penny, one of the first graduates from his V9 Academy, live on @btsport in the @EmiratesFACup on Sat. On my way to the King Power to chat to them both ahead of the game. — Lynsey Hipgrave (@lynseyhipgrave1) January 25, 2018

Vardy has been in impressive form once again for his current side in the Premier League, with the England international netting 11 goals in 26 outings for the Foxes this term.

Vardy was touted as a future Arsenal player in the summer of 2016 following Leicester's unprecedented title triumph, but the Gunners were priced out of a move for him and Vardy opted to pen a contract extension that would keep him in the Midlands until the summer of 2020 instead.

