Liverpool Fans Berate Club as Tottenham Close In on £22m-Rated PSG Winger Lucas Moura

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Liverpool fans have used Twitter to express their anger surrounding the rumours Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura could be heading to Tottenham Hotspur this month. 

According to reports, the 25-year-old was shown around Spurs' training complex under the permission of PSG chiefs in order to get a flavour of what could be expected if he made the switch to north London.

The report states that the Lilywhites would be required to table a bid in the region of £22m in order to capture the pacy wide man, a snip of what would be expected in today's market. 

However, the proposed move is not just creating excitement amongst Tottenham fans, with Liverpool, who offloaded Philippe Coutinho for around £140m earlier this month to Barcelona, on the receiving end of criticism from their own supporters who believe Moura should be a priority target. 

The Reds are yet to add to their attacking line so far this winter, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all continuing to find form. 

However, as was proven during the Merseysiders' surprising 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on Monday evening, boss Jurgen Klopp would still benefit from another option to call upon within his ranks. 

Liverpool fans see PSG's need to offload Moura as the perfect opportunity to strengthen their squad, and they have taken to Twitter to question why their club seemingly do not. 


If Tottenham were able to capture Moura for the rather surprising price tag touted they would be bringing in a 36-times capped Brazil international, who would be eligible for the Champions League and one who has proven his ability to score goals; leaving little wonder why Liverpool fans have not taken the news well. 

