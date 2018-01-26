Liverpool Fans Berate Club as Tottenham Close In on £22m-Rated PSG Winger Lucas Moura

Liverpool fans have used Twitter to express their anger surrounding the rumours Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura could be heading to Tottenham Hotspur this month.

According to reports, the 25-year-old was shown around Spurs' training complex under the permission of PSG chiefs in order to get a flavour of what could be expected if he made the switch to north London.

The report states that the Lilywhites would be required to table a bid in the region of £22m in order to capture the pacy wide man, a snip of what would be expected in today's market.

A photo to break the hearts of every Liverpool fan. 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/Ko1sCcxhnt — SPORF (@Sporf) January 26, 2018

However, the proposed move is not just creating excitement amongst Tottenham fans, with Liverpool, who offloaded Philippe Coutinho for around £140m earlier this month to Barcelona, on the receiving end of criticism from their own supporters who believe Moura should be a priority target.

The Reds are yet to add to their attacking line so far this winter, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all continuing to find form.

Jurgen Klopp has said it's "not really likely" that Liverpool will be making any new signings before the window closes.#LFC fans right now: pic.twitter.com/NgPJSqaSLM — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 26, 2018

However, as was proven during the Merseysiders' surprising 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on Monday evening, boss Jurgen Klopp would still benefit from another option to call upon within his ranks.

Liverpool fans see PSG's need to offload Moura as the perfect opportunity to strengthen their squad, and they have taken to Twitter to question why their club seemingly do not.





Lucas available for 23 million. Pacy. Xfactor. Another one I don't understand why we are not all over it. #LFC — Mark (@markcollett1) January 25, 2018

Just 22 million for Lucas Moura?? We should be all on that. But knowing us.



We won’t. #LFC https://t.co/UwzQ47H15R — Isaac (@LiverpoolAllDay) January 26, 2018

Promes is a quality signing for Southampton to be honest. As is Lucas Moura to Spurs. This next week with everyone sign players while we sit on our arse doing nothing is going to be unbearable #LFC — Adam Collins (@AdamCollins_6) January 25, 2018

25m euros for Lucas Moura is stupidly cheap, that's one player I would love at Liverpool.#LFC — Jack Griffiths (@JGriffiths993) January 25, 2018

If Tottenham were able to capture Moura for the rather surprising price tag touted they would be bringing in a 36-times capped Brazil international, who would be eligible for the Champions League and one who has proven his ability to score goals; leaving little wonder why Liverpool fans have not taken the news well.