Liverpool Interest in West Brom Striker Salomon Rondon Sparks Mixed Reaction on Twitter

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon has been attracting interest from both Liverpool and Everton if reports are to be believed, and the reaction from the red half of Merseyside has been decidedly mixed.

Rondon has been a regular at the Hawthorns since joining the club from Zenit St Petersburg in 2015, but has never scored more than ten goals in a season for the Baggies and has only five so far in this campaign.

Liverpool have been seeking to add to an already-dazzling array of attacking talent, but appear to have been priced out of a move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, despite having a bulging bank balance following the £146m sale of Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds have now turned their focus to Rondon, and some Liverpool fans are taking it...not well:

That last one might be a bit of an overreaction, but negativity is understandable given Rondon's poor record in front of goal. Some supporters are keen to find a positive though:

For a fee rumoured to be in the region of £15m, Rondon would be a relatively risk-free addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad, but Liverpool fans will demand more from the club's owners with the transfer deadline just a few days away.

Everton is probably a more realistic destination for the Venezuelan striker. The Toffees have been over-reliant on the goals of Wayne Rooney and could do with a new forward man to inject some verve into their attack.

Rondon is also the latest name to be linked with Chelsea in their ongoing pursuit of a striker, with West Brom's local rivals Wolves also interested in a shocking coup according to the Birmingham Mail.

