Paris Saint-Germain Ready to Sell Real Madrid Target Neymar This Summer on 'One Condition'

Paris Saint-Germain could sensationally be willing to sell Neymar at the end of the season, just one year after completing the seismic €222m capture of the player from Barcelona, with Real Madrid seemingly eagerly waiting to take him back to Spain.

Ever since Neymar quit La Liga for France last summer, Spanish reports have regularly claimed that he regrets the decision and would jump at the chance to return.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Now, according to Goal.com, that opportunity may have surfaced after an alleged 'promise' from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that Neymar will be allowed to leave if he helps deliver Champions League glory to the French capital this season - the ultimate goal.

If that does happen and Neymar is indeed allowed to leave (exactly how truthful the report of Al-Khelaifi's promise is remains to be seen), it would give Real Madrid the chance to sign him, something they never would have been able to do as long as he was at Barcelona.

Los Blancos first wanted Neymar as a 14-year-old, even inviting him to Spain to train with the youth team. He chose to remain with Santos back home in Brazil and later chose Barcelona, but it appears that Real never gave up hope he would one day be unveiled at the Bernabeu.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

If Neymar is to win the Champions League this season, he would have to eliminate back-to-back reigning champions and his prospective future employers and in the very next round.

PSG and Real were drawn together when the Last 16 ties were decided in December, with the two legs to take place on 14th February in Madrid and 6th March in Paris.