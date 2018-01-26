Paris Saint-Germain Winger Takes Tour of Tottenham's Training Ground as Transfer Edges Closer

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Lucas Moura has been given a tour of Tottenham's training ground as Mauricio Pochettino races to complete a deal for the PSG winger before the transfer deadline.

The Telegraph understands that PSG gave the Brazilian permission to travel to London, with negotiations about the player's future ongoing. 

This is the strongest indication yet that Spurs are confident of agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old, who they have been chasing for most of January.

Reports earlier in the week claimed that PSG manager Unai Emery had given Lucas permission to leave, on the grounds that he was surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian has been restricted to just five substitute appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

He did not play at all for PSG in the Champions League group stages, meaning that he would be eligible for selection against Juventus in Spurs' last 16 double-header.

Duane Burleson/GettyImages

Tottenham had originally hoped to secure a loan deal for Lucas, but PSG have held out for a permanent transfer as they seek to avoid further Financial Fair Play sanctions. A fee of £22m is likely to be enough to secure the winger's signature.

Leading French newspaper L'Équipe also reported the news that Lucas was in London, and said it was 'very unlikely' that the player would not join Tottenham before the window closes.

And Lucas himself seemed confident of a move earlier in the month.

"Is there a chance that I stay this winter? I do not think so," he told reporters after being left on the bench against Nantes on the 14th January.

If he does complete a move to north London, Lucas will face tough competition for a place in Tottenham's forward-line. The attacking trio of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min have already scored 44 goals between them this season.

