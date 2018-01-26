Quincy Promes Unwilling to Join Relegation Threatened Southampton this January

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Southampton have been dealt a blow in their aim to bring Dutch winger Quincy Promes to Saint Mary's, due to the player not wanting to join a club fighting relegation, according to reports. 

Southampton have been chasing the 26-year-old throughout the transfer window, with boss Mauricio Pellegrino admitting to Sky Sports yesterday that he would like to sign the player:

"There are a lot of players that I would like to bring in but he is one of the players that we are looking for." He said. "We have followed him many times and it is one possibility. We will be pushing until the end but we know that the market is not easy."


However, Russian football website soccernews.ru claims that the player is not keen on a move to the Saints while the club is in the Premier League relegation zone. 

Sky Sports claim that Promes' current club Spartak Moscow are holding out for a fee in the region of £30m for the player, which could also be another stumbling block. 

Southampton confirmed the signing of former AS Monaco striker Guido Carrillo yesterday for a club record fee, believed to be about £19m. 

The Dutch winger is in great form, having scored 12 goals in 24 appearances for his current club so far this season, including two goals in the UEFA Champions League. He will prove a valuable asset for the Saints in their battle to move away from the Premier League drop zone. 


However, if a move for Promes doesn't materialise, it seems that Southampton will move onto other options, including a possible move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Nicolas Gaitan, who according to the Daily Mail, the Saints have been tracking since before Christmas.


