Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has shown support for Zinedine Zidane, stating the team "must all be together" and back the under-fire boss.

Zidane won five trophies at the Santiago Bernabéu last season but the current Champions League holders recently suffered a shock exit from the Copa del Rey after losing 2-1 to lowly Leganes.

With the league title looking out of reach, with Los Blancos 19 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, Ramos acknowledged this season has been a disappointment but reaffirmed his support for Zidane.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: "[Zidane] has always had our confidence when we were winning everything, and now he has the support of the entire squad.

"Zizou, like the team, will be feeling bad. I've lived through seasons here at Madrid where there have been three or four coaches. Stability is good, and I am not one for many changes."

Although Real are all but out of the running for two pieces of silverware already, they still have their European title to defend when play against a confident Paris Saint-Germain in February.

Despite inconsistency hindering their progress this year, the Madrid skipper believes there is still plenty to play for and says his team should throw everything at PSG when they host the French outfit at the Santiago Bernabéu.

"We must not throw away the rest of the season," explained Ramos.

"We must focus on the only card we have left. We have a very difficult opponent in PSG, and we must give everything."