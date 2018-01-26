Top Journalist Claims Liverpool & Spurs Had Bids Rejected for PSG Midfielder Javier Pastore

January 26, 2018

Liverpool and Tottenham have both failed with bids to sign PSG and Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore, according to one of social media's most reliable sources.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio tweeted to say that Inter were interested in Pastore, but the article on his official website also name-checked Liverpool and Spurs as the two English sides who had tabled bids for the Argentine.

The bids, estimated to be between €25m (£22m) and €40m (£35m), were both rebuffed by Pastore, who prefers a return to Italy, where he played 79 times for Palermo between 2009 and 2011.

Pastore has been in and out of the PSG team this season, making 18 total appearances in all competitions. 

However, he is earmarked as one of the players that Les Parisiens are preparing to sell in order to ensure they do not break Financial Fair Play rules, according to the Telegraph.

Another player on that list, Lucas Moura, is also the subject of interest from Tottenham. He has reportedly toured the club's training ground as a transfer to England edges closer.

Liverpool may increase their interest in Pastore after appearing to give up on Monaco's Thomas Lemar, who has been priced at £90m. They have also been linked with West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, but Pastore would be the marquee signing that Reds fans are hoping for.

Di Marzio was one of the first journalists to break the news that Manchester United had been in contact with Alexis Sanchez, and is generally seen as a reputable source of transfer news.

If this rumour turns out to be true, Liverpool and Tottenham fans will be disappointed to have missed out on Pastore, but encouraged that they are chasing players of his calibre.

