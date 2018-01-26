West Ham Complete Loan Signing of Euro 2016 Winner Joao Mario From Inter

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

West Ham United have officially announced the loan signing of Portugal international and Euro 2016 winner Joao Mario from Inter - naming the midfielder in their squad to face Wigan in the FA Cup this weekend. 

The Porto-born midfielder rose to prominence after breaking into the Sporting CP team ahead of the 2014/15 season. He followed that up with another strong campaign in 2015/16 and was snapped up by Inter for a fee rising to €45m after Portugal's European Championship triumph.

Mario struggled to adapt to Italian football, however, and has started only 27 Serie A games in the 18 months he has been with the Nerazzurri.

Just five of those starts have come this season. and it is therefore hoped by West Ham that a fresh start in England will help the 25-year-old rediscover his form of old.

The club's new number 18 said: “I am really happy to be here. It’s a really amazing experience to join this amazing team and I am just glad to be here. It was a fast move. I have spoken with everyone around the team and, for me, it is exciting to play in the Premier League. I spoke with the coach and for me, I am really happy to be training for an amazing coach, also.”

