Alvaro Morata's Tough Debut Chelsea Season Suffers New Setback After Close Friend Dies in Car Crash

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Alvaro Morata's difficult maiden season in a Chelsea shirt has suffered a new setback after one of his best friends lost their life in a fatal car crash this week.

The heart-breaking news comes as the Spanish striker continues his rehabilitation from a back injury as he aims to regain full fitness and regain his prowess in front of goal.

According to the Telegraph, he was afforded a day off from his treatment by manager Antonio Conte when he was informed of the bereavement.

Morata will be given all the time off that he needs to grieve as the club aims to help him through this tough time.

The £57m striker missed Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Semi Final second leg through injury and will miss Sunday's FA Cup Fourth Round tie with Newcastle for the same reason.

He is scheduled to return to training next week but Wednesday's game against Bournemouth might come too soon for him if he has to fly back to Spain to attend any potential funeral.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has 10 goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season but hasn't scored since Boxing Day against Brighton.

A some what dry spell in front of goal seems to have erased his fantastic early season form from his critic's minds - who he will be hoping to prove wrong with a bit of renewed confidence.

Chelsea are hoping to sign a new striker to relieve the goalscoring burden on Morata, with a deal for Roma's Edin Dzeko in the pipeline before the transfer window slams shut on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters