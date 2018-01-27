Alvaro Morata's Tough Debut Chelsea Season Suffers New Setback After Close Friend Dies in Car Crash

Alvaro Morata's difficult maiden season in a Chelsea shirt has suffered a new setback after one of his best friends lost their life in a fatal car crash this week.

The heart-breaking news comes as the Spanish striker continues his rehabilitation from a back injury as he aims to regain full fitness and regain his prowess in front of goal.

Alvaro Morata's troubled start at #cfc suffers another blow after close friend killed in car crash | @Matt_Law_DT reports https://t.co/dxpccdpGZR — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 27, 2018

According to the Telegraph, he was afforded a day off from his treatment by manager Antonio Conte when he was informed of the bereavement.

Morata will be given all the time off that he needs to grieve as the club aims to help him through this tough time.

Antonio Conte says Alvaro Morata and Thibaut Courtois are out of Sunday's game against Newcastle. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2018

The £57m striker missed Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Semi Final second leg through injury and will miss Sunday's FA Cup Fourth Round tie with Newcastle for the same reason.

He is scheduled to return to training next week but Wednesday's game against Bournemouth might come too soon for him if he has to fly back to Spain to attend any potential funeral.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has 10 goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season but hasn't scored since Boxing Day against Brighton.

Winners never give up because those who give up never win. 💪🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/mB4g8MubGb — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) January 16, 2018

A some what dry spell in front of goal seems to have erased his fantastic early season form from his critic's minds - who he will be hoping to prove wrong with a bit of renewed confidence.

Chelsea are hoping to sign a new striker to relieve the goalscoring burden on Morata, with a deal for Roma's Edin Dzeko in the pipeline before the transfer window slams shut on Wednesday.