German Media Claim BVB Could Lower Aubameyang Asking Price as Club Chiefs Look to Force Sale

Long-term Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could still secure a move to north London this month as Borussia Dortmund look set to lower their asking price despite including the Gabonese striker in their matchday squad to face SC Freiburg on Saturday.

According to a report from German media outlet Sport1, Dortmund's €70m asking price is set to be lowered in an attempt to entice Arsenal in making a third offer for the 28-year-old.





Arsenal's first two approaches for last seasons top goalscorer in the Bundesliga - the highest of which included a €50m transfer fee - were immediately rebuffed by Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang deal increasingly looks like a bit the Xhaka one. BMG couldn't believe how low some of the figures AFC proposed were early on. AFC ended up paying full whack, eventually.... — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) January 25, 2018

However, the club are still interested in selling the divisive forward and Sky Sports Germany are reporting that Dortmund's decision makers, Hans-Joachim Watzke and Michael Zorc, are hoping that Aubameyang's departure will give the squad a much-needed boost - similar to Arsenal's resurgence following Alexis Sánchez's move to Manchester United.





Despite Dortmund's willingness to see the back of Aubameyang the club are not willing to sell their star player at a cut price.





The former AC Milan prodigy has scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga this season, more than double the tally of Dortmund's next highest goalscorer, Maxi Philipp.





With Dortmund also suffering somewhat of an injury crisis in their attack, the club will want to sanction a sale as soon as possible so there is ample time to reinvest in Peter Stöger's squad.